Nwam LLC Invests $223,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.00. 261,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

