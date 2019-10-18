Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,730,000 after buying an additional 96,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,465,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $227.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.