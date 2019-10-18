NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $184.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $190.61. 5,340,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,021. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $249.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

