NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 11,399 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 147,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

