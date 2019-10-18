NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,248. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

