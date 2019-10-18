NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.61. 14,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

