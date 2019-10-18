NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,925,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 471,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,764,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,072,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,229,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,600. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

