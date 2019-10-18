NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1,996.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.