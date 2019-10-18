NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 600.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,529 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,038. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

