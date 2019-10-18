Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,588,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.26. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

