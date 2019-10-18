Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,588,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.26. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In other news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
