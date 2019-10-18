Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 951,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of BGC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

