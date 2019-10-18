Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $4,483,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.96 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

