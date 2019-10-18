Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $5.10 Million in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of American Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.