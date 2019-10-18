Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1,017.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $316,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 84.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $38.34 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $605.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

