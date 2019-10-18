Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

NVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:NVTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,874. Nuvectra has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 581,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 204,777 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 1,532.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 183,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

