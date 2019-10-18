NuBits (USNBT) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, NuBits has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $610,031.00 and approximately $556.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00229553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.01145531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089640 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

