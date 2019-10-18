NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

DNOW opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 61.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 34.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 8.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.