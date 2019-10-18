Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) Major Shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. Buys 100,000 Shares

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,223. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NVLN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Novelion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novelion Therapeutics stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 410,296 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 14.87% of Novelion Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

