Northern Trust Corp Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $66,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $105,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

PaySign stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.45 million, a P/E ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $28,832.12. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,206,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,342. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

