Northern Trust Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.37. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,900. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

