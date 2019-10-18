Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,314 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.54% of American Renal Associates worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 24.7% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 84,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 32.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

ARA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.