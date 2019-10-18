Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Waitr worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Waitr by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 100.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174,357 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 19.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Stough acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRH. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

WTRH stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

