Northern Trust Corp Acquires 19,586 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DSP Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $252,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.46 million, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

