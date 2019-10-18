Northcoast Research Comments on Stericycle Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Stericycle stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5,825.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after buying an additional 1,208,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 635,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 803,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 493,963 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.