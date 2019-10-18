Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.78.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.98. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,767. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

