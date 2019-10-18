Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) were down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 15,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 4,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients.

