Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $617.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.35 million and the lowest is $609.17 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $616.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,054 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 74.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,536,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 75.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,313,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,206,000 after purchasing an additional 943,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 277.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

