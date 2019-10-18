Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Visa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,420,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 268,416 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4,320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

