Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,439 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

