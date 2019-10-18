Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.39 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,294. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.62.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

