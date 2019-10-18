Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $28,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CELG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,822. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

