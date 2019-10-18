Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $60,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Amgen stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

