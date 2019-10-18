Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM remained flat at $$164.21 during trading on Friday. 638,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.