Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NCBS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.53. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,013. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $623.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $246,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,212 shares of company stock worth $682,080 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

