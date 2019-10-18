NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $252.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEE. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.79.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $231.46 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $234.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,715,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 701.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

