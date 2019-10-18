NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 16,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

