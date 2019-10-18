NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 587,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.84. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $179.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.6326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

