NexJ Systems (NXJ) to Release Earnings on Friday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect NexJ Systems to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$4.37 million for the quarter.

TSE:NXJ opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. NexJ Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.00.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

