Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Cap Hits $16,494.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 82.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $16,494.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 80.8% against the US dollar.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,621,053,702 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

