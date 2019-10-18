Neural Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $20,904.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20,904.00 and $14,262.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol Token Trading

