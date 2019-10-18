NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 11,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $15,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 28.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 849,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 521.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.