Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Huber Research

Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $18.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.