Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $451.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $293.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.