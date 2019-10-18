NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetEase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upped their price target on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.21.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $285.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,304. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.87 and a 200-day moving average of $260.50. NetEase has a 12 month low of $188.05 and a 12 month high of $295.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 192,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NetEase by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NetEase by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

