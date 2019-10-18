Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 119 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 109.12.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

