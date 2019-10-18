Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

NASDAQ NEOS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 156,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

