Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neogen’s strong international business and solid performance by core Food Safety segment resulted in impressive revenue growth through fiscal 2019. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in key geographies like Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India in the period. The significant growth in revenues within the veterinary needle and syringe business as well as increased sales of products in the companion animal market at the end of fiscal 2019 is encouraging. Shares of Neogen have outperformed its industry over the past three months. However, unstable economic conditions, currency issues and challenges in the animal protein market led to the disappointing performance of the Animal Safety segment. Neogen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates and revenues missing the same”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NEOG stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,568. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,485.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,970 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,939.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $12,565,681. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neogen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

