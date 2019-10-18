Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,019. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 14.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $444,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,768. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.