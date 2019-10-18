NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCSM. Piper Jaffray Companies cut NCS Multistage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

NCSM stock remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.67.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 112.66%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. Research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Marty Stromquist bought 39,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,802.00. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 144,912 shares of company stock worth $310,752. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.