Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

